Transnet Faces Financial Crunch Due to Durban Port Inefficiencies

Transnet, the state-owned transport group in South Africa, has suffered a significant financial setback due to delays and congestion at the Port of Durban. Adverse weather conditions and deteriorating port facilities have led to backlogs and delays in moving shipping containers, resulting in an estimated loss of at least R160-million in revenue. This further exacerbates Transnet's already dire financial situation.





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transnet Faces Delays in Clearing Vessels at Durban PortAccording to TPT_Transnet, it will take seven to 15 weeks to clear the 63 vessels at anchor off the Port of Durban, but some importers say delays in offloading containers mean they will miss the Christmas rush. PortDelays Transnet DurbanPort

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Durban terminal: Filipino ports giant raring to go, but Transnet leadership void could cause delaysDurban terminal: Filipino ports giant raring to go, but Transnet leadership void could cause delays

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

R70m Durban drug bust: Experts say slack port controls foster thriving marketR70m Durban drug bust: Experts say slack port controls foster thriving market

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80,08 Read more »

Importers Fear Missing Christmas Rush Due to Congestion at Port of DurbanInternational shippers have started charging ‘congestion surcharges’ due to turnaround delays at SA ports.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

PICS: Durban Tourism gives Gauteng a taste of a sizzling summer holiday in DurbanDurban Tourism has launched the Durban Sizzling Summer Campaign to promote Durban as a tourist destination for the festive season

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 74,62 Read more »

Transnet gives union ultimatum to retract planned protest actionThe South African Transport and Allied Workers Union wants to embark on a nationwide strike on Friday.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 22,5 Read more »