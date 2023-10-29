Uganda: Bobi Wine Highlights 'Horrific Crimes' Committed By NRM As He Likens Museveni to Amin

Kyagulanyi accused Museveni of seizing power in an unconstitutional manner through a war that resulted in the deaths of numerous Ugandans.

He also highlighted the numerous atrocities committed by Amin, such as the killings of Acholi and Lango soldiers in Mbarara, prisoners in Mutukula prison, as well as Ben Kiwanuka and Basil Bataringaya.

"What more? What atrocities or crimes did Idi Amin commit that Museveni hasn't committed with even more callousness and impunity?"he queried. He cited various instances of mass killings that have occurred during Museveni's tenure the 1989 Mukura massacre, where 69 people were suffocated by NRA soldiers in a train wagon, the 2016 massacre in Kasese, where over 150 citizens, including women and children, were brutally murdered, as well as the November 2020 massacre in Kampala and other parts of Uganda, where unarmed citizens were shot dead.Enforced disappearances were another grave concern raised by Kyagulanyi. headtopics.com

"His regime is as illegal, as illegitimate and as unconstitutional! Of all people he should be the last to condemn violent, illegal power grabs,"said Kyagulanyi.Kyagulanyi accused Museveni of destroying state institutions and disregarding the rule of law.

Kyagulanyi argued that Museveni has undermined various institutions including universities, the military, police, and government agencies. He alleged that natural resources and lucrative economic interests have been monopolized by Museveni's inner circle, while the majority of the population lives in poverty. headtopics.com

