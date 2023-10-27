A week of art, food and wine awaits at Franschhoek Creates 2023

The annual ‘Franschhoek Creates’ event, which begins today and runs until 7 November, welcomes art aficionados and collectors to its week-long celebration of artistic innovation and the region’s wealth of imaginative spirit.

The experience includes thoughtfully curated art exhibitions, immersive showcases, and the usual culinary delights of Franschhoek. Attendees can tailor their own itinerary, punctuated by wine tastings or a leisurely meal at a local wine estate.Prominent local galleries such as ‘Art in the Yard’ and ‘Everard Read Franschhoek’ extend a warm welcome to guests from various locations.

Please note that the estate will be closed for a private event on Saturday, 28 October, so plan your visit accordingly. Additional gallery contributions include Bordeaux House's dual exhibitions, 'Night is the Mother of Thoughts' by Galia Gluckman and 'Reimagined Futures' by Wole Lagunju and Franck Kemkeng Noah.

The week promises to be a vibrant showcase of local talent and a celebration of Franschhoek's rich cultural heritage. To see the complete 2023 schedule, visit

