The day that was: Mid-term budget’s impact on us, death & torture at Mangaung

EWNUPDATES: Mangaung prison inmates make claims of torture, unnatural deaths in memorandumEyewitness News is in possession of a memorandum that was submitted to G4S prison management as well as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) by inmates of the notorious Mangaung Correctional Centre in October.

EWNUPDATES: DCS dismisses claims of malpractice at G4S-run Mangaung Correctional CentreClaims of unnatural deaths, torture at the hands of prison security, and a lack of medical attention and services were raised by inmates through a submitted memorandum to prison officials in mid-October.

EWNUPDATES: Kwezanamuhla: Yehlukene imibono nge-budget speech, kwenyukile ukubulalana eKZNIzindaba ze Eyewitness News no Kwazi Kwaza.

EWNUPDATES: The day that was: Pres on public holiday, fake doc in court, fuel prices to dropThe Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.

EWNUPDATES: Kwezanamuhla: Uyakhuluma umengameli, uzovela enkantolo udokotela mbumbuluIzindaba ze Eyewitness News no Kwazi Kwaza.

EWNUPDATES: Kwezanamuhla: Izwe lonke libungaza amabhokobhoko, ahoxisiwe amacala kuDr MatthewIzindaba ze Eyewitness News no Kwazi Kwaza.

