Nigeria: Leave My Govt If You Can't Perform, Tinubu Tells Ministers, Others

The president, who assured them of a free hand to carry out their responsibilities, advised them to ask questions about how and when to do their jobs.He restated that as a human being, he would make mistakes, but added that when such errors were pointed out to him, he would immediately correct them."You are here to help me succeed."

"I'm here to give direction to this family making sure the relationship is stronger by giving hope to our people," he said.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. He also advised that the ministers should not be seen as opportunistic individuals but people to partner with to contribute positively to the growth of the nation.

The president, while noting that his administration had spent the last six months"reviewing ourselves", stressed the importance of good healthcare and quality education, which he said is the best weapon against poverty.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

