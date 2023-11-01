Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks National Assembly's Approval to Borrow $7 Billion, €100 Million

In the letter, the president said the Federal Executive Council under the Buhari administration approved the loan on 15 May to finance infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, insecurity and other sectors.

"The Senate is invited to note that following the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on the economy in the country, the African Development Bank (AFDB) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have indicated interest in assisting the country in mitigating the economic shores and recent reforms with a sum of $1 billion and $2 billion respectively in addition to the Federal Executive Council approved 2022-2024 external borrowing plan.

"The project cuts across all sectors with specific emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms, among others.

The president explained further that the projects to be funded with the borrowed fund were selected based on economic evaluation and socio economic development of the country. "I would like to underscore the fact that the projects and programmes borrowing plans were selected based on positive technical economic evaluations as well as the expected contribution to the social economic development of the country, including employment generation, skills acquisitions, supporting the emergence of more entrepreneurs, poverty reduction and food security to improve the livelihood of an average Nigerian.

