Four CIT robbers killed on N4 during shootout with police

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), a multi-disciplinary team received intelligence about a group of suspects planning to commit a cash in transit robbery between the North West and Gauteng.

“The information was operationalised and led the team to the N4 highway where the identified suspects’ vehicle was observed. “The suspects’ vehicle was spotted as it turned towards Mmakau. A high-speed chase and shootout ensued as soon as the suspects realised they were about to be captured.

“The suspects lost control of their vehicle and collided with a fence. Four of the suspects were fatally wounded and three unlicensed firearms, two handguns as well as a rifle were recovered from the scene,” said the police.

