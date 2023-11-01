Halloween: Dwayne Johnson’s David Beckham look breaks the internet [video]

He was even inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s physique and hinted that he wanted to look like that next year.Dwayne Johnson. image via Instagram @therockThe talented actor took one of the famous Manchester United jerseys, which David Beckham is mainly known for.He also had a blonde wig that made his hair look like Beckham, and he tied it perfectly.He also made a corner with dolls, making the small video look perfect.

Sharing on his Instagram, Dwayne Johnson spoke of how much he loved to watch David Beckham on the field. “265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM, 7 on the field, 1 in your heart, Happy Halloween, my friends 🎃💀🥃, BlaMoan=Black + Samoan 💪🏾😊”

