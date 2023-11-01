Tinubu, Shettima to Spend N7bn On Residences Amid Nationwide Hardship

Part of the details of the budget obtained by Daily Trust on Wednesday further showed that, N1.5 billion was earmarked to purchase official vehicles for the Office of the First Lady. These amounts are part of the N28 billion budgeted for the State House in the 2023 supplementary budget.

Other items for the State House include; purchase of SUV vehicles at N2.9 billion and replacement of operational pool vehicles at N2.9 billion. Also, the renovation of Aguda House will also gulp N2.5 billion while computerization and digitalisation of the State House was allocated N200 million.Acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of two EFCC forfeited quarters as State House Complex at Mabushi area of Abuja is to gulp N1.5 billion.

In the same vein, the acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of two EFCC forfeited quarters as State House Complex at Guzape area of Abuja is to also gulp N1.5 billion.

The N2.176 trillion supplementary budget Bill was passed for second reading by the National Assembly on Tuesday.The breakdown of the allocations to other sectors and agencies shows that, Service Wide Vote takes the lion share of N615 billion followed by the Ministry of Defence with N476.5 billion while Federal Ministry of Works gets N300 billion.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security gets N200 billion; Ministry of Housing, N100 billion; Department of State Services, N49 billion while the FCTA gets N100 billion.

