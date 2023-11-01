Spurs stun Pirates to finally get off the mark in DStv Premiership

Orlando Pirates have now gone four games without a win and sit in 13th spot on the table with nine points after eight games, their chances of catching league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns getting more remote by the week. The Cape side had a perfect start into the game, opening the scoring in the third minute, with Lubeni Haukongo capitalising on some poor defending from the Buccaneers.

Pirates managed to sneak into the Spurs box, but Evidence Makgopa failed to put the ball into the back of the net after a good cross from Deon Hotto in the 33Moments after that incident, the hosts went on to grab the second goal, courtesy of Jarrod Moroole, who made it 2-0 for the home team.

Pirates managed to pull one goal back with Makgopa making up for his earlier miss with a header from close range to make it 2-1 going into half time. In the second half, the match was more intense as Pirates chased the equaliser. But Spurs were having none of it, as they continued to defend with everything they had to stay in the lead.

Olisa Ndah somehow headed wide from point blank range, Patrick Maswangayi’s turn and shot was brilliantly saved by Sam Ramsbottom, and Vincent Pule headed a cross inches over, but Pirates just couldn’t find another goal.

