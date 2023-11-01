Mangaung prison inmates make claims of torture, unnatural deaths in memorandum

In it, inmates complain of unnatural deaths, torture at the hands of prison security as well as a lack of medical attention and services.Earlier this year, Justice and Corrections Minister Ronald Lamola issued G4S with a 90-day termination notice of their contract to run the Bloemfontein-based correctional centre, which was meant to expire at the end of July.

But at the eleventh hour, G4S filed an urgent application to the high court to dismiss Lamola’s termination. G4S then dismissed their urgent application as all parties agreed to take part in a mediation process. However, the mediation process between the parties could not come to an amicable solution regarding the contract.

G4S has previously noted that upon expiration of the contract, the British-owned private security company would no longer be investing in correctional services in South Africa. According to sources within DCS, G4S is now refusing to hand the prison over to the department and has launched a civil case in the Pretoria High Court in this regard.

