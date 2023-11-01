DCS dismisses claims of malpractice at G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre

The Mangaung Correctional Centre is where murder and rape convict Thabo Bester escaped from in May 2022. "It was surprising when the same issues were raised, with the exception of a few recent cases. As per the standard operating procedures, issues brought to the attention of the department must be investigated and dealt with.

Nxumalo said despite this, the resuscitated issues were receiving attention and there was an investigation underway.

