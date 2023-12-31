South Africa's Mobile Network Operators Prepare for Second Spectrum Auction

South Africa’s mobile network operators (MNOs) have new products, 5G expansions, rural rollouts, and enhanced load-shedding mitigation measures on their agendas in 2024.One of the eagerly awaited events in the mobile industry is a second high-demand frequency spectrum auction, which the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) plans to hold early in the year.

Spectrum refers to the electromagnetic radio waves used by MNOs as the communication medium for their voice, SMS, and data services. All the country’s MNOs participated in the first spectrum auction in early 2022, securing a collective R14.4 billion’s worth of the scarce resource to improve their coverage and network performance. There is less certainty as to who will participate in this year’s auction, if it proceeds as Icasa has planned.to provide for more time to conduct research to ensure the next batch of spectrum is licenced to benefit the industry and consumer





