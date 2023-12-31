CCTV footage of AKA's murder leaked on social media

Police Minister Bheki Cele claims the murder case of rapper AKA has 'really covered some ground'. Here's the latest... CCTV footage of the moment rapper AKA was shot and killed has been leaked on social media. Image via Instagram @akaworldwide/Twitter More than 10 months has gone by since the “execution-style” killings of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes and his close friend and celeb chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane shocked the nation.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has come under heavy fire by the public, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and even criminologists for not having been able to crack the high-profile murder case.In his latest effort to dodge the bullets, Cele provided a progress update of the murder investigation to the media in Cape Town on Friday. According to the police minister, the investigation was now at an advanced stage and it was just “a matter of time” before the culprits would be brought to boo





