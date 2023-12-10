Increased Use of Fans and Airconditioning Units Leads to Stage 6 Loadshedding in South Africa

At the weekend, Karabo Rakgolela, general manager of Lethabo Power Station dared to suggest that increased use of fans and airconditioning units by “affluent” South Africans had spiked demand by around 1 500MW leading to Stage 6 loadshedding. November was marked by higher-than-normal temperatures throughout South Africa as heatwave after heatwave battered citizens leading many, ourselves included, to dust off our fans and get them circulating air.

“We had a stable grid for most of September and October, and two weeks ago, suddenly, the problems started when we started seeing the partial load losses begin to climb,” Rakgolela told “The Sunday just before Black Friday, we had some units down, and we had started recovering them when we were hit by the incredible heatwave, and suddenly usage spiked by about 1 500MW. In a heatwave such as this recent one, you can see the usage go up as the entire affluent South Africa switches on their airconditioning and fans, and that usage stays up as long as it stays warm,” the GM adde





