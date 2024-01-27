South Africa's Electricity Crisis: Eskom's Collapse and Government's Failure

South Africa had less electricity to distribute in 2023 than in the first quarter of 2004. The deterioration is mainly due to Eskom’s collapse and the government’s failure to heed warnings in the late 1990s and implement its own policies. For 85 years, the power utility provided South Africa with reliable, affordable electricity. It was a well-run company which supplied more than half of the electricity in Africa in 1990.

Eskom even won the Power Company of the Year at the Global Energy Awards in 2001, showing just how great a power utility it Fast forward twenty years, and Eskom has become a company in freefall which struggles to keep the lights on. Over the last 15 years, Eskom’s financial and operational performance plummeted, and it is now selling less electricity than it did in 2008. The root of South Africa’s power crisis tracks back to the early nineties and the transition to a democratic government. By 1990, Eskom had completed a massive build programme over three decades to ensure energy self-sufficienc





Significant Increase in Prepaid Electricity Bills Expected in South AfricaSouth Africans using prepaid electricity should expect a significant increase in their monthly bill from April this year. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved Eskom price increases of 18.65% for 2023/24 and a 12.74% increase that will start in April 2024. Despite Eskom's failure to provide a reliable electricity supply, load shedding is expected to continue. The average electricity tariff in South Africa is expected to increase from roughly R1.84 per kWh to around R2.07 per kWh.

South Africa's Proposed Electricity Plan Faces CriticismSouth Africa's energy minister released a proposed roadmap for the future of electricity in the country. However, the plan's costing estimates and reliance on gas-fired power stations have faced criticism.

Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matterThe South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

Solar Power: A Viable Solution for South Africa's Energy CrisisWith relentless load shedding and increasing electricity costs, many residents in South Africa are switching to solar power as a reliable and cost-effective energy alternative. However, it is important to choose reputable installers who adhere to industry regulations and ensure proper insurance coverage for safety and property protection.

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

South Africa's Construction Industry Receives Boost with R6.43bn TendersThe SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has started adjudicating R6.43 billion worth of tenders, which will be awarded in early 2024. This will provide a welcome boost for South Africa's beleaguered construction industry.

