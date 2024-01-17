Solar Power: A Viable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

With relentless load shedding and increasing electricity costs, the small light at the end of the country's energy crisis tunnel is - for those who can afford it - solar. Motivated by a global drive towards renewable energy and with a local electricity supply that is unreliable and increasingly expensive, many residents are joining the energy revolution and switching to the sun. Relevance, risks and benefits 'The cost of embracing solar energy was prohibitive a decade ago.

However, the steady drop in solar panel prices has resulted in the current boom in home solar photovoltaic (PV) roof installations. While solar power has emerged as a viable solution for those seeking reliable and cost-effective energy alternatives, we urge all homeowners to choose reputable installers who adhere to industry regulations and ensure proper insurance coverage for the safety and protection of your property," says Peter Olyott, CEO of financial services provider, Indwe Risk Services (Indwe





