Rugby Tens Championship Kicks Off in Cape Town

The third edition of the Rugby Tens Championship (R10C) kicked off on Saturday at Charles Morkel Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa with six franchises of Men, Women, Boys and Girls, and mixed-play, a world premiere in team sports.

The six R10C franchises, Balkans Honey Badgers (Europe / Middle East), Cape Town Wild Dogs (Southern Africa), San Clemente Rhinos (North America), Serengeti Elephants (Eastern Africa), Blue Bulls x Boland Rugby (newly shared ownership) and DHL Western Province Invitational showcased professional and Academy rugby in a fantastically competitive and impressive Day one in Strand, Cape Town. Reigning Franchise Champions from 2022, the Honey Badgers opened the tournament with their men’s team up first to take on the Serengeti Elephants. It was a physical battle with many stars from the HSBC Sevens series featuring on both sides





