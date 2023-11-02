Will the English rugby Premiership merge with the United Rugby Championship?

A Premiership merge with the URC has become a possibility after the RFU reached out to the URC board. Rugby media in the UK has mentioned “talks of British and Irish Super League”. It was recently reported byand has rejected previous attempts from the original URC (PRO12) teams to consider a merger when they were in need of a lifeline. There can be no denying that the Premiership is in trouble. We just need to consider the number of their teams that have gone into administration and have been relegated to the Championship.The URC is in the third season of its new format.

How many teams will the RFU want to compete in the British and Irish Super League? All ten teams or four qualifiers? If it is ten, this is no longer a merger. It is a takeover. Does the RFU hold the financial strength to demand that?

A very possible result is that the Premiership is merged entirely with the current URC. That is what a merger implies. The concern here is that the current format will have to be changed to accommodate all of these teams. The risk here is that they go down the dead end that was Super 18 rugby.

The format was not understood or liked by fans. There wasn’t the calendar space for all teams to play each other at least once. Wildcard teams not deserving of a playoff spot were thrown a lifeline for an extra game. Most lost as they were playing away from home against teams that were placed higher in the overall competition. It made no sense.qualification also come into play here.

