Controversy over R71-million housing project in Gauteng

The housing project had its power disconnected after a rent boycott by residents. A government agency said it had launched a forensic investigation into allegations of maladministration. The EFF in Gauteng accused the ANC of"embezzling" taxpayers' money after a contentious R71-million social housing project was granted to a company facing liquidation for bad debt and"financial mismanagement".

Moreover, the DA's Solly Msimanga echoed the EFF's views, saying the lack of coordination between the national and provincial governments, including government housing agencies, resulted in wasteful expenditure because the state had paid more than the budgeted amount in shoddily-run housing projects. The opposition parties were reacting to News24's 14 November report that the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) gave R71 million to Lets Care South Africa – which faces liquidation for more than R11.6 million in debt, and is also accused of"financial mismanagement" by SHRA – to develop government-subsidised houses to low-income beneficiaries in Ekurhuleni, Gauten





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema addresses thousands at EFF birthday rally | News24The EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations culminate at a big bash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Follow it live here on News24.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

'EFF will lose seats': SA shuts down Manyi's EFF election victory predictionEconomic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Mzwanele Manyi says the EFF stands a really good chance of winning the 2024 General Election.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

EFF welcomes Gauteng High Court judgment over Ndlozi rape allegationsThe EFF said the accusations caused 'grave harm' to Ndlozi's reputation.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Steenhuisen: ANC Gauteng desperately forming 'doomsday coalitions' with EFF & PASteenhuisen was speaking at his party’s Gauteng provincial congress in Boksburg on Saturday. This as the province seems set to be the battleground in 2024's general elections, with many parties seeking to push the ANC out of power.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Gauteng EFF concerned Crowthorne Christian Academy allowed to operate for yearsThe institution has recently come under fire after a widely circulated video showed a man forcefully removing a 13-year-old girl from a classroom for having dreadlocks.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

EFF Gauteng leader and MMC for Finance Nkululeko Dunga dismisses blue-light contravention claimsEFF Gauteng leader and MMC for Finance Nkululeko Dunga dismisses blue-light contravention claims

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »