Controversy over R71-million housing project in Gauteng

The housing project had its power disconnected after a rent boycott by residents. A government agency said it had launched a forensic investigation into allegations of maladministration. The EFF in Gauteng accused the ANC of"embezzling" taxpayers' money after a contentious R71-million social housing project was granted to a company facing liquidation for bad debt and"financial mismanagement".
Moreover, the DA's Solly Msimanga echoed the EFF's views, saying the lack of coordination between the national and provincial governments, including government housing agencies, resulted in wasteful expenditure because the state had paid more than the budgeted amount in shoddily-run housing projects. The opposition parties were reacting to News24's 14 November report that the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) gave R71 million to Lets Care South Africa – which faces liquidation for more than R11.6 million in debt, and is also accused of"financial mismanagement" by SHRA – to develop government-subsidised houses to low-income beneficiaries in Ekurhuleni, Gauten
