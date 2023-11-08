UK Government Considers Selling NatWest Shares to Retail Investors

The UK government is considering selling shares it holds in NatWest Group Plc to retail investors for the first time, as it aims to speed up its exit from the lender. The potential move would take place within the next year and is dependent on market conditions and achieving value for money, according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. The Treasury currently holds the largest stake in NatWest, more than a decade after the bank's bailout.

After an off-market sale in May, the Treasury stated that it would retain approximately 39% of the bank's voting rights





