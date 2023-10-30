Springboks revert to a true formula for Rugby Championship

South Africa clinched back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories in France, and their disciplined approach was once more credited for their success. Image by David Davies / PA.

The Springboks, with iconic captain Siya Kolisi to the fore, beat New Zealand 12-11 in a gripping final for a record fourth title; the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men on 29 minutes after the sending off of skipper Sam Cane for a high tackle.Rugby World Cup battle thrills Springboks fans in the final

Pollard hit four penalties in the final to underline the importance of an accurate goal kicker and cap an amazing recall to the Bok squad after missing the initial cut-through injury.Coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who was in charge when South Africa won in Japan four years ago, continued their effective use of a forwards-heavy bench, the so-called ‘bomb squad’, but insisted they were not “geniuses” when it came to selection. headtopics.com

There had been great expectations for the French and the Irish, who topped their pools, the hosts notably beating the All Blacks in the opening game of the tournament seven weeks ago.England finished top in their Rugby World Cup pool

Then came two monumental quarter-finals: the Boks edging France and New Zealand outsmarting Ireland in a clash of the top four teams in the world thanks to a lop-sided draw made in December 2020.The final that the French and large travelling Irish contingent wanted will now come in the shape of what will be a highly-anticipated opening match of the Six Nations in Marseille on February 2. headtopics.com

Coach Eddie Jones, irascible as ever, was mired in rumours he had held pre-tournament talks to take over from the departing Japan coach Jamie Joseph.Jones, whose wife lives in Japan, denied all, but on Sunday, was reported to have quit as Wallabies coach to leave Rugby Australia with everything to do in the coming four years.

