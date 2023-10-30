Ardie Savea motivated by World Cup final loss

Savea’s All Blacks were beaten 12-11 by South Africa in Saturday’s final.Despite defeat, which he also suffered with New Zealand at the semi-final stage four years ago, the 30-year-old was named World Rugby player of the year.Savea beat Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, France captain Antoine Dupont and Ireland centre Bundee Aki to the prize.“I’ve experienced this twice now, 2019 and 2023 and being a leader in this team it’s not a nice feeling.

Savea started all but one of New Zealand’s seven games at the World Cup and he becomes his country’s first recipient of the award since full-back Beauden Barrett in 2017.The Hurricanes loose-forward guided the All Blacks to a record 20th Rugby Championship this year.“We lost last night and that really hurt so it’s nice to have something positive,” he added.

Former France flanker Thierry Dusautoir in 2011 is the only other player to have taken the prize, awarded since 2001, after losing a World Cup final.Ireland’s Andy Farrell was named coach of the year after leading the side to a Six Nations Grand Slam, although his team went down to the All Blacks in the World Cup quarter-finals. headtopics.com

Englishman Farrell pipped the other nominees in South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand’s Ian Foster and Simon Raiwalui, who helped Fiji to the World Cup quarters. Etzebeth is the only South African in the team of the year, along with the three others nominated for player of the year.“If you want to win individual awards then you should probably play golf or tennis.”World Cup hosts France and Ireland have 10 representatives in the side, despite being knocked out in the tournament’s last eight.Savea and three of his compatriots — second-row Scott Barrett, fly-half Richie Mo’unga and winger Will Jordan — are included.

Etzebeth is part of an ageing Boks forward pack which includes emblematic captain Siya Kolisi, who will be 37 by the time the next World Cup starts in Australia.“It would be great, but I don’t know, you can never tell. But at this point, I feel ready to play.” headtopics.com

