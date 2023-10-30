Savea pips Etzebeth for World Player of Year award

Manie Libbok also missed out on the Breakthrough Player award.All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea beat the Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, among others, to the title of World Rugby Player of the Year at an awards event in Paris on Sunday night.

This came just hours after the Boks had beaten the All Blacks 12-11 to win the World Cup, for a fourth time.Ireland’s Andy Farrell walked away with the Coach of the Year award, while New Zealand wing Mark Tele’a beat the Boks’ Manie Libbok, among others, for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Former Boks winger Bryana Habana did at least get his name into the Hall of Fame, along with Dan Carter (New Zealand), Thierry Dusautoir (France), George Smith (Australia) and Juan Martín Hernández (Argentina). headtopics.com

Former South African and now Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe won the Try of the Year, for his solo effort in the Six Nations match against England earlier this year, while 2007 World Cup-winning Bok captain John Smit won a special merit award for his work in rugby off the field.

