England's woes continue at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Rohit Sharma saved India’s blushes with a captain’s knock of 87 in their below-par total of 229-9 against England in the World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday.

But the English did not take advantage of the low score, being bowled out for a paltry 129 in under 35 overs. England’s dismal World Cup continues, only managing one win in six matches and lying in last position on the table.

India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament but their vaunted batting line-up faltered against England’s spirited bowling attack with Rohit alone managing a half-century. Put into bat, the hosts slumped to 40-3 in the 12th over before Rohit forged a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul (39) to arrest their slide. headtopics.com

Suryakumar Yadav contributed a breezy 49 down the order and India's tailenders scored some useful runs towards the end to take them past the 225-mark.

