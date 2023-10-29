VIDEO: Rhulani Mokwena shows off his soccer skills!

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena is undoubtedly one of the best coaches on the African continent.

Despite not playing professional football unlikely majority of his peers, Mokwena possesses one of the sharpest ‘football brains’ in the local game. Many fans will be wondering if he’s as good at ‘playing’ as he is at ‘coaching’? Well here’s some rare footage of Rhulani Mokwena showing off his skills!ALSO READ • Kaizer Chiefs fans left irritated with Soweto Derby ticket prices“I am on my knees, and I bow my head every night. I pray and ask God to perform miracles. The same miracles He performed, my prayer to Him is just perform one more.

“My prayer is that He resurrects and brings back Lucas (Riberiro Costa), Peter (Shalulile) and Thapelo (Morena) as soon as possible, because for sure, they make a difference. “It’s the same as when we played Al Ahly (in the Caf Champions League at the beginning of the year), and we created five chances and we (Mamelodi Sundowns) scored all five of those.“ Rhulani Mokwena added.ALSO READ • Orlando Pirates showed us how to beat Mamelodi Sundowns – KomphelaIf you can’t get yourself to a television screen, here’s how you can live stream the action. The FIFA+ website will be live streaming the match while SABC SPORT’s website will also be live streaming the action. headtopics.com

