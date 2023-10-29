Kaizer Chiefs legend suffers heavy loss against Orlando Pirates

South African soccer star Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane is the latest in a long line of players having trouble making bank repayments. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/TwitterSouth African soccer star Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane is the latest in a long line of players having trouble making bank repayments. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/TwitterYeye’, currently the AmaZulu FC DStv Diski Challenge side’s head coach, suffered another heavy loss this weekend, this time at the hands of Orlando Pirates.

The former Amakhosi midfield maestro was promoted from being an academy coach to AmaZulu’s reserve coach at the beginning of the season. But things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for the former Bafana Bafana midfielder. Yeye’s side have suffered a number of heavy defeats so far this season and sit in 14th position on the log after eight matches.Orlando Pirates earned a 3-0 victory over Yeye’s AmaZulu side on Sunday afternoon at the Chatsworth stadium in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Many Amakhosi fans were hoping to see Mmodi in action against his former side Arrows however the speedy winger was nowhere to be seen in Johnson’s match-day squad. Chiefs lacked bite in attack and Mmodi would’ve undoubtedly provided them with some much needed pace in attack however here’s why Johnson opted against playing him.“Players like Ashley Du Preez, Edmilson Dove, and Pule Mmodi were not out because they were unavailable. It’s the change we tried so that we can see something else.” the Amakhosi coach said as quoted by headtopics.com

"We tried to shuffle a little bit. There were some changes. I'm not saying there weren't changes. I thought the team played better. I thought they put a good shift but they go home sad because they know in their hearts that they should have gotten a second goal."

