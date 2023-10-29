World Rugby Awards: Champions Springboks snubbed as Farrell, Savea win big

Former World Cup-winning Bok captain John Smit received the International Rugby Players Special Merit Award, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the sport. A mere day after the Springboks secured their title as back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions and clinched the Webb Ellis trophy for a record-breaking fourth time, Jacques Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth, and Manie Libbok left the World Rugby Awards on Sunday evening in Paris, France, without any accolades in hand.

The trio, flanked by the entire Bok squad, wearng their national suits and sporting their well-deserved gold medals as a fitting accessory, had received nominations for the Coach of the Year (Nienaber), Player of the Year (Etzebeth), and Breakthrough Player of the Year (Libbok) awards.

On a brighter note, Etzebeth did indeed receive acknowledgment for his stellar performances throughout the year by being named in the World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year.

Although Nienaber and his players did not step onto the podium to receive a World Rugby Award on Sunday, former World Cup-winning Bok captain John Smit earned a distinctive accolade: the International Rugby Players Special Merit Award, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the sport.

Meanwhile, the Springboks are set to embark on their journey home, boarding a flight on Monday and slated to touch down at OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa on Tuesday morning at 10:55. Following their arrival, they will embark on a week-long celebratory parade showcasing the Webb Ellis trophy across Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and the Eastern Cape.

