Twenty-nine years into democratic rule in South Africa and many despondent, hopeless and angry citizens are still waiting for a place to call home.

As the sun sets on Tembisa, the streets are abuzz with street vendors and workers returning home. Sam Molele Drive separates the section called Mangweni from an informal settlement known as Madelakufa.

His shack is not a corrugated iron one, Dlamini says, but rather a small structure with a sail for a roof, stabilised with wood and rocks. If the rain continues for a week, the family simply has to “wait it out”. Each season is hard — the rain in summer and the cold in winter.If he had the opportunity to speak to the government, he would “plead” for a home that was safe. headtopics.com

Albert Ntsele, 56, lives with his wife and seven children and grandchildren. With tears of frustration in his eyes, he told the M&G how difficult it was to be a father under his circumstances. Time passed but hope remained — until those on the waiting list saw people putting up curtains and some parking their cars in the homes they thought they would be moving into.“We asked, ‘Why not us?’ and no one gave us answers,” Ntsele says, adding that his “pride as a man” takes a daily knock because his children might never have the privilege of living in a brick house.

“We are even willing to pay. This community has stopped hoping for free things. We are willing to buy electricity so that our children can watch TV, we can cook on stoves and have lights. If the government wants us to pay, we will pay,” he says.“It’s okay if the government does not care for me but what about these old people who we worry about when the seasons change? headtopics.com