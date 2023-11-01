Nigeria: The Fight Against Open Defecation - Can Nigeria Meet the 2025 Target?

"Nigeria's population is exceeding 200 million, it is dismaying that approximately one-fourth of the populace still lacks access to proper sanitation facilities, resulting in a significant prevalence of open defecation."
Significant investment has been made in implementation; however, it is critical to acknowledge that achieving open-defecation-free status requires active participation of state and local governments. Acknowledging this, Lagos Statethe"Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign" in Apapa Local Government in June 2023 by launching a localised campaign in the LGA and aligning with the national goal of eliminating open defecation by 2025.
While there is still a bit of time until the 2025 deadline, it is imperative to reemphasise some of the key recommendations from the roadmap to ending open defecation in Nigeria: The government must demonstrate unwavering political commitment to prioritise sanitation and hygiene as fundamental to national development objectives. Adequate financial resources should be allocated to support sanitation initiatives.
