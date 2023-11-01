R350 relief grant extended to 2025

It will also be offset by implementing control measures on payroll systems in line with the directive issued by the Department of Public Service and Administration, as well as implementing the recommendations from the spending reviews conducted in the past two fiscal years, he said.

This includes adding funding of R24 billion in 2023/24 and R74 billion over the medium term (through 2025/26) to be used to fund the 2023/24 wage increase and the associated carry-through costs in these sectors.“Over the medium term, a provisional allocation is retained while a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system is finalised,” he said.

“Government proposes that the fiscal framework make provision for funding for the grant for 2024/25. Beyond this, a comprehensive review of the entire social grant system by the Department of Social Development and the National Treasury is required,” Godongwana said.

“Of this amount, R945.9 billion will be spent on social protection transfers, including the old age grant, the child support grant, the disability grant and the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant. South Africa’s social protection expenditure programme, measured as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), is one of the largest among developing countries,” he said.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BUSİNESSTECHSA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Godongwana to deliver MTBPS under 'tough economic situation' - SABC NewsFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the policy statement in Cape Town this afternoon.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Tax revenue shortfall of around R50 billion expected this year - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: Midterm Budget: Economists warn of possible unrestEconomists do not expect Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to make any announcements on the SRD R350 grant during his midterm budget speech

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: BREAKING: R350 SRD grant extended for another yearGood news for beneficiaries! The R350 SRD grant has been extended for another year and will now end in 2025.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »