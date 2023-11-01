South Africa to stay greylisted until 2025

Fighting crime is a crucial ingredient in enhancing economic growth, and the government is working hard to address deficiencies in our fight against organised crimes and illegal financial flows, said Godongwana.

The watchdog found that South Africa fell short in meeting all 11 of the FATF’s effectiveness measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism – especially following an era of endemic graft during former President Jacob Zuma’s nine-year rule.

He added the FATF noted at its plenary meeting last week that such work is showing positive results, with South Africa having addressed 15 of the 20 technical deficiencies in our legal framework and making good progress on 17 of the 22 effective action items, including two that are now deemed to be largely addressed.

“The South African Police Service, The Defense Force, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the Department of Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority have all received allocations from this fund”.

