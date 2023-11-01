Boks must drive home dominance

By defending their title in France, the Boks became rugby’s greatest World Cup team, with their record four titles coming in eight tournament appearances. The All Blacks are next best, with three titles in 10 attempts.

In the Springbok change room after their epic 12-11 win at the Stade de France, Eben Etzebeth told the team, ‘You guys are so special. You will go down as the greatest rugby team in the history of rugby.’

That sparked plenty of debate on social media, with comparisons inevitably being drawn between Siya Kolisi’s Springboks and Richie McCaw’s All Blacks who went back-to-back in 2011 and 2015. While the Boks famously won a series against the British & Irish Lions in between World Cup wins, their overall record during that period cannot compare to the All Blacks’ from 2012 to 2015. New Zealand won 48 of 53 Tests (91%), three Rugby Championship titles and became the first team to defend the World Cup by beating the Wallabies 34-17 in the Twickenham final.

From 2021 to 2023, the Boks won 27 of 39 Tests (69%), with their longest winning streak of six matches ended by Ireland in the World Cup pool stage. Of course, that defeat was soon forgotten as South Africa won four matches in a row – including three consecutive one-point victories in the playoffs – to defend their title. The Boks also won four matches in a row in 2021, including two against the Lions in that series win.

That should again be their goal in the next four-year cycle. The Boks have not won a full Rugby Championship since 2009 when it was still the Tri-Nations, with their 2019 triumph coming in a World Cup year when the abbreviated tournament is treated as a series of warm-ups. Lifting the 2024 Rugby Championship trophy should be a top priority for the double World Cup winners.

