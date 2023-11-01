Red-hot Stormers bringing storm to the north

And, despite an incredible home record in the Vodacom URC, life on the road has never been quite as comfortable for John Dobson’s boys. It is why Dobson’s focus is exclusively on the Warriors and all thoughts of Munster must wait for the right occasion.

That disappointment was tempered by the reality of a superb campaign from DHL Stormers who proved very difficult to beat at home as they retained the SA Shield. Away from home in the 2021-22 Vodacom Vodacom URC, the DHL Stormers lost three, drew two, and won four matches en route to booking a Cape Town final where they beat the Vodacom Bulls. The heaviest of those three road losses was a 34-18 reverse against Munster in Round 2 at Thomond Park.

“The teams that we’re playing are formidable opposition so it’ll be a really, really good test and we’ll focus on playing really good rugby.”

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARUGBYMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SARUGBYMAG: Blommetjies blooming for StormersClayton Blommetjies has stepped into the breach in the opening two Vodacom URC rounds, showcasing his playmaking skills at flyhalf for the DHL Stormers ahead of a tough four-week overseas tour.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Dixon keen to get stuck in for StormersHardman Ben-Jason Dixon can’t wait to again get stuck into the Glasgow Warriors in Scotland and help fuel a hot-launch to the DHL Stormers’ four-week tour.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Watch: A Stormers matchday with RoosThe DHL Stormers go behind the scenes to look at how Evan Roos prepares on a Vodacom URC gameday.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Best Red Carpet Looks!2023 Ballon d’Or: Best Red Carpet Looks!

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

NEWS24: Cane 'pleasantly surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after red card against BoksCane 'pleasantly surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after red card against Boks

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Sam Cane ‘surprised’ by support after Rugby World Cup final red cardSam Cane said he has been 'pleasantly surprised' by support from New Zealand rugby fans following his red card in the Rugby World Cup final.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »