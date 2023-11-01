Red-hot Stormers bringing storm to the north

And, despite an incredible home record in the Vodacom URC, life on the road has never been quite as comfortable for John Dobson’s boys. It is why Dobson’s focus is exclusively on the Warriors and all thoughts of Munster must wait for the right occasion.
That disappointment was tempered by the reality of a superb campaign from DHL Stormers who proved very difficult to beat at home as they retained the SA Shield. Away from home in the 2021-22 Vodacom Vodacom URC, the DHL Stormers lost three, drew two, and won four matches en route to booking a Cape Town final where they beat the Vodacom Bulls. The heaviest of those three road losses was a 34-18 reverse against Munster in Round 2 at Thomond Park.
“The teams that we’re playing are formidable opposition so it’ll be a really, really good test and we’ll focus on playing really good rugby.”
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SARugbymag | Read more »
Source: SARugbymag | Read more »
Source: SARugbymag | Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »