National Assembly Building to be Rebuilt, Unstable Parts to be Demolished

Parts of the National Assembly building found to be structurally unstable will be demolished as part of the actual rebuilding work. The scheduled construction of the National Assembly building, which was gutted by fire two years ago, has given government an opportunity to remove the remnants of the apartheid structure and replace it with a new design meant to represent the dawn of democracy.

After part of the old Parliament was torched in 2022, government has revealed plans to start with a construction phase that will last for two years. According to Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, the reconstruction is expected to start before the end of the first quarter of 2024. Mothapo said Parliament was on the verge of resolving the issue of a venue for all members to attend the joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)





