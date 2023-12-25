Millions trapped in Sudan's civil war as new parts of the country affected

Recent army losses as Sudan's civil war has spread to new parts of the country have led to fears of a new humanitarian disaster with millions trapped by a conflict that has lost the world's attention. Rasha Amin's five-year-old son now wets the bed at night after a neighbour's house in the capital, Khartoum, was struck by a missile in October.

A golf ball-sized piece of shrapnel had smashed a hole through her wall and air conditioning unit and narrowly missed Rasha's other child, her 20-month-old toddler, who was asleep in his crib. A paramilitary unit that had set up next door was the intended target and Rasha's explanation to her older child that people were filming an action movie did not convince him for long. The 31-year-old schoolteacher and her family had a narrow escape in the eight-month civil war that has killed at least 10,000 people. Nearly seven million others have fled from their homes but many, like Rasha and her family, remain trapped and traumatised amid the fighting





