The Impact of Pitso Mosimane and Percy Tau on South African Football

It has been a while since coach Pitso Mosimane and his protégé Percy Tau departed the local professional club football scene to pursue their respective careers outside these shores. For the record, Tau and Mosimane left the PSL in 2018 and 2020 respectively, following their player and coach collaboration at Mamelodi Sundowns, a working relationship that spanned five years, and laced with trophies.

The two also collaborated at Al Ahly in Egypt, between 2021 and last year, after Tau’s unstable spell in Europe. However, it is not an exaggeration that, whenever the two sneezes, the whole of SA football catches a cold. There is no competition when it comes to individual sportspeople who regularly hog the trending lists in the domestic game. City Press looks at what makes the duo such a regular topic that just refuses to die among South Africans: When Mosimane left Al Ahly in June 2022, it was feared that his departure would impact negatively on Tau at the Cairo powerhouse





