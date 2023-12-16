South Africa's National Treasury Considers Withdrawing Reserves to Reduce Debt

South Africa’s National Treasury is considering withdrawing as much as half of the R497 billion of contingency reserves held by the central bank to help reduce the government’s debt load or fund public-sector wages. The Treasury and central bank are close to agreeing on terms of the draw-down from the Gold & Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The two institutions have been in talks with development finance agencies about establishing best practices and ensuring sufficient buffers remain in place to guard against future potential exogenous shocks, the people said. Details of the withdrawal are expected to be finalized by the time the Treasury presents the annual budget in February, they said. The Treasury said it’s preparing a response to a request for comment. The central bank declined to comment beyond reiterating Governor Lesetja Kganyago’s confirmation last month that the two institutions are discussing the matte





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Treasury withdraws proposed amendment to Income Tax ActThe National Treasury has withdrawn the proposed amendment to the Income Tax Act that would have affected offshore entities of South African multinationals. The amendment was withdrawn due to the case heading to the Constitutional Court. Tax experts predict future legislative changes that will impact multinationals with similar offshore structures.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

South Africa's Progress on Greylisting[LISTEN] Ismail Momoniat, former National Treasury deputy DG, shares an update on South Africa’s efforts & remedial actions to remedy the deficiencies highlighted by the Financial Action Task Force on SAfmRadio MarketUpdate with jmoyaha_ Greylisting

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

South Africa's Defeat in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Semi FinalThought Leader | As local fans rake over the coals of defeat today, they will at least take a shred of comfort from the fact that there was no evidence of the dreaded c-word in the Proteas’ three-wicket World Cup semi-final defeat by Australia yesterday.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa. The Forum was co-organised by the ATU and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) of South Africa, with the aim of advancing the digital transformation agenda in Africa.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

GWM Introduces Ora as South Africa's Cheapest Electric VehicleUnveiling SA's most affordable EV🚗🔌 Meet the GWMOra03 – priced lower than ever at R700k🌍 With more range, features & charging cost of R300, it's a game-changer🔋 motoring cars carlovers TheCitizenMotoring GWM Find out more⬇️

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »