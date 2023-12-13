IFP President Hlabisa warns about the National Health Insurance Bill

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa closed off the party's two-day conference. Hlabisa said the party is growing in leaps and bounds, with 850 branches awaiting inauguration. IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa says that, much like the outcomes-based education (OBE) policy, the mooted National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will leave a devastating legacy. Hlabisa was closing the party's national two-day policy conference at the Imbizo Centre in Empangeni, near Richard's Bay.

He lamented crime and unemployment, among other government failures. He said the party supports universal healthcare. However, he said, as it is, "the NHI Bill is a recipe for disaster". On the matter of healthcare, let us be clear: The IFP supports universal health access. But the NHI Bill is a recipe for disaster for our health sector in South Africa. Like the OBE in education which handicapped our education system and had to be abandoned, the NHI Bill will do the same to our health secto





