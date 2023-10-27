Ivory Coast cocoa regulator scraps stockpile exemption for bean grinders

Cocoa futures have hit record highs due to forecasts for a drop in production, particularly from Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's top two producers that account for more than 70% of world output.Ivory Coast cocoa exporters and bean grinders have a purchasing limit each year in line with their export contracts. But the regulator - the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) - allows grinders an exemption so they can stockpile enough beans to cover 45 days of grinding operations.

This gives them an advantage over other traders, ensuring a steady supply of beans to maintain their operations without interruptions. But given the current context, the exemption will be unfair to exporters who will struggle to access necessary volumes to fulfil their export contracts, Yves Brahima Kone, managing director of the CCC told Reuters on Friday.

"We will not allow bean processors to purchase beyond the purchase limit this year because everyone may not be able to get the cocoa they need," Kone said.Grinders are worried that without the ability to stockpile beans they may not have enough to grind and cover their own export contracts. headtopics.com

Some Ivory Coast grinders told Reuters that the decision will affect their production. They had been operating at full capacity for the past two seasons as cocoa grind dips in Europe due to operational costs.

European bean grinders have reduced grinding capacity and asked their branches in Ivory Coast to significantly increase monthly grinding volumes to compensate. As a result, the monthly average of Ivory Coast cocoa grind has increased steadily, and reached nearly 60,000 metric tons per month in September from around 45,000 tons in 2019/2020, according to data from Ivory Coast exporters association GEPEX. headtopics.com

"With the gas and electricity crisis in Europe, it has become much more profitable to grind cocoa locally in Ivory Coast, which had led us to accelerate the pace here since 2021," said a director of grinding plant in San-Pedro, who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

