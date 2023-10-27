On This Day in South Africa: What happened on 27 October?

In 27 October 1917, Oliver Tambo, who would become African National Congress (ANC) President, was born at Bizana, Transkei (now known as Eastern Cape). Image by WikipediaIn 27 October 1917, Oliver Tambo, who would become African National Congress (ANC) President, was born at Bizana, Transkei (now known as Eastern Cape). Image by Wikipediain history. From various achievements and milestones throughout human history to groundbreaking inventions and events that shaped the world we live in today.

2006 | South Africa’s main airport for both domestic and international flights is OR Tambo Airport. It’s situated in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, just outside Johannesburg. It’s the busiest airport in Africa and can accommodate up to 28 million passengers every year. The airport was named after the political activist Oliver Reginald Tambo on October 27, 2006, by President Thabo Mbeki.

1922 | In a referendum, Southern Rhodesia, which is now Zimbabwe, rejected the option of joining the South African Union. Voters had to choose between establishing self-government, becoming part of the Union of South Africa, or continuing under the British South Africa Company (BSAC).1979 | Chechen Islamist militia leader during the Second Chechen War, came into prominence, Movsar Barayev headtopics.com

1972 | The Kurdish founder and CEO of Chobani, achieved success in his entrepreneurial journey, Hamdi Ulukaya1999 | American physicist (quantum field theory) Robert Mills dies at 72 1996 | Scientist James Aubrey Turner dies at 57 1990 | the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) made a comeback in South African politics, marking its re-establishment at Orlando Stadium in Soweto after a thirty-year absence from the political scene.

