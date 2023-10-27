Opinion: North African dominance in AFL semis a harsh reality

The inaugural African Football League is now down to the semi-finals, and perhaps unsurprisingly to many, the stage is dominated by north African clubs. The question is: Can this reign be stopped?
Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis and Wydad Casablanca have all made it to the last four of the flagship competition, while Mamelodi Sundowns are the only side not from the north of Africa to qualify for this phase. But this is by no means a surprising occurrence as the past seven CAF Champions League titles have been won by the aforementioned three north African sides, while the past six CAF Confederation Cup trophies have been claimed by teams from Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco.
Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.MAKOTI UNVEILED | The reality of being a black widow with Dr Mmasechaba Shai and Nonhlanhla Mhlongo headtopics.com