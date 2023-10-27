Kenya raises 2023/24 deficit forecast to 5.3% from 4.4%

The wider projection was due to the weakening of the Kenyan shilling against the dollar, Finance Minister Njuguna Ndung'u said, which drove up the projected amount of cash required to repay foreign debts during the period.

"The data we have has shown that approximately 145 billion shillings is accounted by increased interest costs on the external debt space as well as debt volume increase due to exchange rate depreciation," he told Reuters.

A $2 billion Eurobond due next June, is among the foreign currency denominated debt the government has to pay. The maturity of that bond has caused some concerns among investors after a surge in yields kept the refinancing option out of reach.But a steep weakening of the shilling, which is down 18% against the dollar this year so far, has frustrated that effort.October 27, 2023 · 5:07 AM UTC headtopics.com

Almost half of Israelis want to hold off on any invasion of Gaza, according to a poll published on Friday, in what may indicate a dip in support for the planned next stage of the counter-offensive against Hamas militants holding some 200 hostages.

Read more:

ReutersAfrica »

Kenya: EACRF to Probe Mortar Attack From DR Congo-Held Position That Killed Kenyan PeacekeeperThe East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has launched probe into attack from a Congolese army position that killed a Kenyan peacekeeper. Read more ⮕

Kenya's Nation Media warns on profit for this yearKenya's Nation Media Group (NMG.NR) expects earnings this year to plunge by more than 25% due to higher costs and a weaker exchange rate, it said on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Kenya's shilling eases due to general increase in importer FX demandKenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by a general increase in importer demand for dollars that outstripped inflows, traders said. Read more ⮕

Kenya: President Ruto to Cut Travel Budget By Sh500 Million to Fund Special Needs Education SectorPresident William Ruto has announced that the government will cut travel allowances Sh500 million to raise funds for the special education sector. Read more ⮕

Kenya: Win for Coffee Farmers as DP Gachagua Secures Direct Sales to Java HouseLocal coffee farmers will start selling their produce directly to one of the world's largest coffee firms, The Java Coffee Company, following an agreement signed yesterday by the firm and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Rotselaar, Belgium. Read more ⮕

Kenya: Former Kisumu County Official Who Stoned President Ruto's Motorcade Jailed for YearA former Kisumu County askari who was arrested in 2021 for stoning the motorcade of former Deputy President William Ruto has been jailed for one year with an option of Sh. 13,000 fine. Read more ⮕