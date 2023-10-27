Umkhokha: The Curse: Thursday’s episode, 26 October 2023 [VIDEO]

Want to catch up with the latest episodes from your favorite TV emotional rollercoaster? Then watch your favourite soapies with The South African, featuring back to back episodes and daily teasers to keep you up to date on what’s coming! Are you a Umkhokha: The Curse’ fan? Then watch Umkhokha: The Curse’ episodes right here!Need your news quickly? Watch daily News in a minute videos from The South African YouTube page for all that you really need to know! Looking for a shortcut to The South...

Want to catch up with the latest episodes from your favorite TV emotional rollercoaster? Then watch your favourite soapies with The South African, featuring back to back episodes and daily teasers to keep you up to date on what’s coming! Are you a Umkhokha: The Curse’ fan? Then watch Umkhokha: The Curse’ episodes right here!Need your news quickly? Watch daily News in a minute videos from The South African YouTube page for all that you really need to know! Looking for a shortcut to The South African channel? Find all the videos here for a quick illustrative version of all the news you really need to know!while you’re at it. Get ALL the news you need to know on the go at your own convenience!Gauteng weather forecast: Sunshine with warm temps – Friday, 27 October

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Tonight on Umkhokha: The Curse | Khulekani fails to rule his wifeDiscover what's in store for tonight's episode! 'Umkhokha: The Curse' airs on Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. Read more ⮕

Umkhokha: The Curse: Tuesday’s episode, 24 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Umkhokha: The Curse’? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Umkhokha: The Curse’ soapie right here,don't miss. Read more ⮕

Umkhokha: The Curse: Wednesday’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Umkhokha: The Curse’? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Umkhokha: The Curse’ soapie right here,don't miss. Read more ⮕

Tonight on Umkhokha: The Curse | Nomkhosi surrenders to MthembuDiscover what's in store for tonight's episode! 'Umkhokha: The Curse' airs on Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. Read more ⮕

Umkhokha: The Curse: Tuesday’s episode, 24 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Umkhokha: The Curse’? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Umkhokha: The Curse’ soapie right here,don't miss. Read more ⮕

Umkhokha: The Curse: Wednesday’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Umkhokha: The Curse’? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Umkhokha: The Curse’ soapie right here,don't miss. Read more ⮕