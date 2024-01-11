Gypsy Rose Blanchard denies trying to monetise her crime

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's popularity has skyrocketed since her release from prison last month, but the convicted murderer says she isn't milking her story for fame. The 32-year-old, who served an eight-year sentence for the murder of her mom, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard has been criticised for trying to monetise her crime but she says it simply isn't true. 'I share my story to be a cautionary tale so that the next person that experiences what I did, doesn’t take the route that I did,' she says.

Gypsy Rose's disturbing story has been widely documented in the media. For years she was a victim of Munchausen's syndrome by proxy at the hands of her mother, who claimed she was ill and kept her heavily sedated and wheelchair-bound for most of her life





