The Impact of Absent Fathers on Crime Rates

Gosiame Masike, the head of Heartlines’ Department of Correctional Services unit and a single father raising a daughter, writes: I recently had the opportunity to visit several schools in Gauteng. When I stood up and asked a small group of children about their experience of having a father in their lives, many met me with blank stares. They didn’t have a response because they weren’t growing up with one. They had never had a consistent father by their side. The figures back this up.

According to Statistics SA, half of all children in the country don’t live with their biological fathers. My experience working in the Correctional Services space has taught me about the far-reaching implications of this. Absent fathers and crime There’s a clear link between the access and relationship children have with their fathers and how likely they are to commit a crime, either as a child or later in life. Studies have shown that youths with the highest incarceration rates are those who never had a father living with them. Among female inmates, more than half come from absent-father homes





