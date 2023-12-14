Controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens Declared Peace Officers

Gauteng’s controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens have been declared peace officers, meaning they will have the power of arrest and can carry a firearm. Recalling the role of apartheid-era special constables, or ‘kitskonstabels’, independent policing expert David Bruce says there are ‘grounds for serious concern’.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services issued a short statement announcing its decision on an application by the Gauteng provincial government for the controversial Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens (GCPWs) to be declared peace officers and given formal legal powers under the Criminal Procedure Act.: “After conducting a thorough analysis of the applicable legal frameworks, it was determined that for the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens to exercise peace officer powers, they must assume the same legal status as Gauteng provincial traffic officers. Provincial traffic officers currently carry out their duties within the ambit of their peace officer designation, supported by the necessary legal framewor





