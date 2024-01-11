Eskom announces new board appointments for transmission subsidiary

There have been a couple of developments coming out of the Eskom stable that we’ve kept an eye on throughout the last couple of weeks and months. The latest among them was that announcement around the new board that’s been put in place to head up the transmission subsidiary. That subsidiary, that business, would be as a result of the unbundling that Eskom is undergoing at the moment to separate into three divisions.

We’re going to be taking a look at that and a couple of other developments from Eskom. To do that, I’m joined on the line by the Eskom chairman, Dr Mteto Nyati. Good evening, sir. Thanks so much for taking the time. Let’s perhaps start with the new board appointments and the structure that then puts in place for Esko





Moneyweb » / 🏆 5. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eskom announces board for new transmission companySasol executive Priscillah Mabelane named chair of National Transmission Company of SA, the first entity to achieve legal separation as part of Eskom's partition into three entities.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Eskom Strips Karpowership and Another Bidder of Grid AccessEskom has revoked the preferential transmission grid access of Karpowership and another bidder in the emergency private power procurement programme due to financial close failure. The budget quotes for the remaining projects in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme have expired and will not be extended.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Eskom's Coal-Fired Power Plants Emit Pollutants at 42 Times the Intensity of ChinaCoal-fired power plants operated by Eskom are emitting pollutants that primarily cause respiratory diseases such as asthma at almost 42 times the intensity of those in China. The rising emissions, which more than doubled in intensity from last year, are another sign of Eskom’s deteriorating performance.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Eskom's Emissions Performance Declines, Risking Shutdown of Power StationsEskom's emissions performance has worsened significantly, with three major power stations at risk of being shut down. The company attributes the decline to Kendal, Kriel, and Matla power stations, responsible for nearly half of the total emissions. Eskom is in discussions regarding appeals for their Minimum Emissions Standards.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Eskom Reports Disappointing Interim ResultsEskom, the South African power utility, has released its interim results for the first half of the year. The company reported a net profit of R1.6 billion, down from R3.8 billion in the previous year. However, Eskom is expecting to make a loss of around R24 billion by the end of the year. The interim CFO, Martin Buys, expressed disappointment with the results.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Battle for CEO Position at GGDA Intensifies as Preferred Candidate Heads to CourtSimphiwe Hamilton, the board’s preferred candidate for the CEO position at the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA), has taken legal action after being rejected by MEC Tasneem Motara. The selection process for a permanent head of the GGDA has stalled once again, and the board’s leadership has been 'rotated' in a recent AGM.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »