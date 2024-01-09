Electric Vehicles with V2G Capability Could Alleviate Load-Shedding in South Africa

If 5% of South African motorists adopted electric vehicles (EVs) with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability, they could help alleviate load-shedding by at least two stages during peak demand periods. One of the common criticisms against EV adoption in South Africa is that charging these cars could put additional strain on the grid, something South Africa cannot afford amid a severe generation shortage.

EVs require a lot of power to fully charge their batteries, with the typical charging speed on a home-fitted charger with a single-phase connection being 7kW. The difference is that an EV needs that power for much longer than a kettle needs to boil water. Smaller electric vehicles (EVs) have batteries with capacities of around 50kWh, medium-sized models have around 70kWh, and models with the best range feature 90kWh packs or greater. In this way, EVs offer a possible answer to the big problem of using renewable power like solar or wind to provide power to the grid. These technologies have less predictable generation trends, making them more challenging to use as baseload





