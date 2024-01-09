How to Respond to a Suicide Note: Guidelines for Saving Lives

It's important to know how to respond should you encounter a suicide note, as a kind and considerate response could help save a life. One in three South Africans experience mental health issues in their lifetime and only one in 10 of those experiencing mental health issues have access to mental healthcare. With social media being such a large part of our lives, there has been a rise in the number of people who share suicide notes online.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group has a helpful guideline for responding to a suicide note with care, compassion and responsibility. With online platforms being a huge part of our daily lives, many turn to social media to express their thoughts and feelings. Some even share suicide notes with their online network. It's therefore crucial to know how to respond to a suicide note, which could help save the life of someone in distress





